Finally some relief for flood victims

Lismore MP Thomas George and Tweed Shire Councillor Pryce Allsop welcome the announcement of the Category C funding for small businesses in flood effected areas.

GRANTS of up to $15,000 will be made available to flood-affected small businesses and non-profit organisations after the Federal Government agreed today to extend Category C assitance to Murwillumbah.

The assistance is expected to be extended to additional flood-hit areas of the Tweed - like Chinderah, Tumbulgum and Uki - in coming days, once the application process is completed.

Lismore MP Thomas George, whose electorate takes in Murwillumbah, said the Category C assistance was provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) to affected communities within the Tweed local government area.

"Today's additional assistance will ensure eligible small businesses and non-profit organisations can access grants of up to $15,000 to assist with their clean-up and recovery costs,” Mr George said.

"We know that small businesses are the life blood of regional communities in particular, so it's vital that we give them a helping hand to get back on their feet.”

The assistance is available to eligible small businesses and non-profit organisations in impacted parts of Murwillumbah.

"Assessments have been carried out rapidly to ensure those who have lost so much have the support they need to rebuild their livelihoods,” Mr George said.

"Small business owners are often the first to lend a helping hand when a community is doing it tough, and today we are supporting them on their journey to recovery.”

Mr George thanked Flood Recovery Coordinator Euan Ferguson, Tweed Shire Council, Murwillumbah District Business Chamber and local businesses for providing the vital information needed to make the application successful.

He said today's assistance was in addition to the assistance already provided under the joint Commonwealth-State NDRRA announced on March 31.

South Murwillumbah business owners meet with the NSW Chamber of Business on Monday to gain more financial support from governments. Contributed

The announcement comes as Federal Opposition leader Bill Shorten visited Murwillumbah today, urging the Government not to forget the North Coast.

Earlier in the week, Richmond MP Justine Elliot issued an urgent plea to the Federal and NSW Governments to activate the Category C funding.

Category C assistance is only made available when the impact of a disaster is severe. It is intended to be in addition to assistance under Categories A and B and is usually considered once the impacts of the disaster on affected communities have been assessed.

Some of the damage to businesses in the industrial estate of South Murwillumbah. (April 1, 2017) Tweed Shire Council

What is covered?

Cost of clean-up and restoration costs

Cost of relocation to temporary premises where immediate re-opening of damaged premises are not possible

Damage to plant/equipment

Replacement of damaged/spoiled stock

What is NOT covered?

damage to dwellings

damages covered by insurance

cost of using your own labour, your existing staff or your own equipment

loss of income/trade

all capital items purchased after the flood

To apply for a recovery grant, small businesses in the Tweed can contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or by visiting raa.nsw.gov.au.

Further information on disaster assistance is available at disasterassist.gov.au and emergency.nsw.gov.au.