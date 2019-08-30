Finals come early for Seagulls 20s

THE SEMI finals have come a week early for Tweed Seagulls in the Hastings Deering Colts under-20s competition.

Currently occupying eight on the table heading into the final round, the Seagulls need a win or a draw to secure their spot in the finals.

They host the ninth-placed Northern Pride on Saturday afternoon at Piggabeen, who are only separated by points differential on the table.

After missing out on the finals by just two points in 2018, coach Matt King said he side was excited for Saturday afternoon’s showdown.

“The vibe is really good and having a good win last weekend has helped,” he said.

“It has that finals feeling already — it has come a week early.”

These two sides faced off in round 11 back in May, with the Tweed side dominating the second half to record a 35-16 victory.

But the Seagulls coach said his side have not been focusing on that win at training this week, believing this game will be completely different.

“Looking at the team they have named there are only about seven players on their side from the last game.” King said.

“We just need to play good footy because when we start to worry about the other team, we make poor decisions and have poor errors.”

The Seagulls forward pack will be the key to a win this weekend according to King, who said have improved over the last month and were vital to last weekend’s victory over Souths Logan.

Kick-off for the round 23 clash will be at 2.20pm, before the Intrust Super Cup match at 4pm.