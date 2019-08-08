Menu
NUGGET SEMIS: NSW bowler Corey Wedlock is through to the semi finals of 2019 Golden Nugget at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club.
FINALS DAY: Champions will be crowned this afternoon

Michael Doyle
8th Aug 2019 5:45 AM
NEW ZEALAND bowler Jo Edwards headlines are star-studded semi final line up at for today's finals of the 2019 Golden Nugget.

After five round of competition across three day at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club, the Golden Nugget champions in both the men's and women's divisions will be crowned.

The reigning Commonwealth Games singles champion Edwards, was undefeated through the pool stages, and is the odds on favourite to take the crown at Tweed Heads.

Standing in her way in the semi finals is NSW bowler Ellen Ryan, who stormed into second spot of Pool B with a 25-17 win over Kelly McKerihen.

In the other semi final, NSW bowler Natasha Scott will face the 2014 World Junior Cup singles champions Chloe Stewart.

The Men's draw appears to be a wide open race, with all four semi finalists showing the ability throughout the week to lift the title.

NSW bowler Corey Wedlock, who won Pool B will face off with Canadian international Ryan Bester, while Aaron Teys will play the other semi final against Northern Ireland representative, Gary Kelly.

The semi finals will begin at 9.30am today, with the finals listed to commence at 1.30pm.

