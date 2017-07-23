22°
Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Charlie Peel, The Courier-Mail | 23rd Jul 2017 7:00 AM
Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson
Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

A SECRETIVE colony for people who wanted to live off the grid in "earthships" has collapsed, leaving a community divided.

Some out-of-pocket investors have been critical of the community's founders but others remain supportive, threatening The Sunday Mail with a class action should the paper publish an article, the Courier Mail reports.

The Sunday Mail can reveal what was meant to be a dream Utopia in the forested foothills just over the Queensland-NSW border has turned into a nightmare.

Villagers paid up to $160,000 each to be part of Bhula Bhula but have now split into squabbling factions as they try to protect or recover their investment.

Topics:  alternative community bhula bhula murwillumbah off the grid

