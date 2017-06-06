Find out what Tweed Shire Council is doing this week

Weed control

A FREE weed control workshop will be held on Saturday, June 17, as part of council's Land for Wildlife workshop series.

The workshop will provide tips and tricks for private landholders to help manage native habitat on their land.

For more information, contact council on (02)66702400.

TRAC closures

THE Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre South Tweed will be closed to the public on Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, for the 2017 Winter Short Course Area Championships.

TRAC's two other facilities at Kingscliff and Murwillumbah will remain open.

For all information about the TRAC facilities and operating times, visit www.trac.tweed.nsw. gov.au or phone (02)66702750.

Regional gallery

The Tweed Regional Gallery has received a $125,000 grant from the Australian Government to install solar panels.