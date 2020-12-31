REVEALED: Which boozy business topped our readers’ list?

We asked our readers to name the best brewery or distillery in the region. Picture: iStock

We asked our readers to name the best brewery or distillery in the region. Picture: iStock

We asked and you answered: which craft brewer or distiller is the best in the Northern Rivers and Tweed region?

The area is blessed with some interesting start-ups including some amazing craft distillers covering beers, like Stone and Wood or Seven Mile, spirits by Lord Byron Distillery or Cape Byron or new ventures like Ventura Brewing and many others.

Taking out the title was Seven Mile from Ballina with 32 per cent of the vote. Close behind in second was Byron Bay's beloved Stone and Wood with 27 per cent of the vote.

Seven Mile Brewing Company proved our readers favourite craft distiller.

Rounding out the podium and in third place, producing some aesthetically pleasing gins and delightful rums is Husk Distilling with 12 per cent of the vote.

Seven Mile is a family owned and operated brewery with their taphouse outlet near the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport a popular stop among locals.

Having launched with three styles to their name, Seven Mile has grown to produce more than six types of beverage including pale ales, stouts and a ginger beer.