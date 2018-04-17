Finding a new way forward for food in Tweed

COFFEE: Glenn and Sarah Smith are part of the resurgence of Bay Street, Tweed Heads.

THE resurgence of the once-booming Bay Street in Tweed Heads is helping dreams come true for cafe owners like Glenn and Sarah Smith, who operate Food Smith.

After meeting in a cafe in Brisbane, the pair have worked hard to bring their dreams to life by bringing fresh cakes and food options to their customers.

We spoke to Glenn about Food Smith about how he's proud to be a Bay Street business owner.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

Sarah loves to see people's faces as they bite into one of her creations. She is fuelled by the praise.

Our customers are so lovely and have so much gratitude for the effort we put in. This makes it immensely rewarding.

We love community and it has been the best way to become a part of the Tweed. Seeing the business grow is a real thrill.

We make almost everything by hand in small batches. We offer gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options. We source from local makers too.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

Tweed has a very diverse market in social and economic terms, added to this we have a very strong interstate following. Satisfying everyone's tastes and budget is a challenge, we don't want to be exclusive: you are welcome at Food Smith in a suit or thongs.

It's about great food and coffee in a welcoming environment. Tweed is a small population, this makes us work harder to be the best we can.

What are you doing to be more environmentally friendly?

There is no choice. We have to be concerned about all our choices to do our part to improve a desperate situation.

Cafes are known for waste. Food Smith has supplied compostable takeaway items from the start. Not biodegradable, genuinely compostable.

These items are made from plant-derived polymers and can just go in the green bin. They cost us more but it's an environmental choice.

We donate 20 cents to a local landcare cause for every customer that uses their own cup.

We only send one small domestic, under the bench bin, to landfill every two weeks. That's up to 400 meals. Everything else is reused, up-cycled or recycled. This was made possible by Tweed Shire Council's three bin system.

How do you see Bay Street evolving?

Bay Street will be a collection of commerce punctuated with artisan stores and food outlets.

It will be the beginning of a connection that flows through Jack Evans Boat Harbour to the river.

