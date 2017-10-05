Finding a place to store tools in Murwillumbah

TOOL SHED: Michell, Daniel and Chloe Le-Dan, Gemma Martin, Zhe Haishkarem and Tony Heffernan hope to see a tool library in Murwillumbah.

NOBODY ever has the right tool for the job, but a group of Murwillumbah residents are hoping someone has a shed for their tools.

Lisa Flower is hoping to create a tool lending library in Murwillumbah that will allow residents to access the shared resources for any DIY job.

Ms Flower said there was already great support for the Toolo Murwillumbah project from the community, but the group still needed somewhere to store its tools.

"Based on the shared economy (Toolo Murwillumbah) is a hub of donated tools and resources that are open for sharing by members of the community,” Ms Flower said.

"There was considerable community interest when the idea was first shared across social media.

"We are now in search of a small space to pilot the project.

We think it is a great initiative to build community connectivity, share skills and the transfer of knowledge and reduce consumption and waste.”

For more information about the community project, or to donate a possible space to set up the tools, contact toolomurwillumbah@ gmail.com or search for Toolo Murwillumbah - Library of Things on Facebook.