Finding the best food and drink on the Tweed

Interest is being sought by organisers of the 2020 Northern Rivers Food Harvest Festival from local food industry businesses wanting to be involved in next year's event.

Next year’s festival will be held from Friday, May 1 to Saturday, May 9, 2020 and will showcase the region’s growers, food and drinks producers, chefs and restaurants and to helping to connect people with real food on real farms.

“Northern Rivers Food’s membership spans from Grafton to Tweed and we’re keen to deliver a 2020 program that extends all over the region,” NRF’s Executive Officer Allison Henry said.

The festival will kick off with an opening event at Stone & Wood’s new Byron

brewery on Friday, May 1, followed by the third annual Harvest Trail on the weekend

of Saturday and Sunday, May 2-3.

A suite of other foodie events will be held across the following week, before the finale, the Harvest Autumn Fair on Saturday, May 9.

Northern Rivers Food is keen to hear from food-related businesses who are keen to host, or collaborate with other NRF members, on an associated event as part of the Harvest Festival – such as breakfasts, lunches, dinners and food-related workshops and experiences that celebrate the Northern Rivers, from paddock to plate and seed to flower.

They would also like to hear from farmers and producers who’d like to be part of the 2020 Harvest Trail which presents an opportunity to open doors and offer a range of activities and

experiences for self-driving visitors over the weekend of May 2 and 3.

Participating businesses will need to be a current member of NRF and there is a small

registration fee to contribute towards programs, signage and promotions.

Any food businesses that are interested in hearing more about this initiative are

encouraged to contact 2020 Harvest Festival organisers via Allison Henry, Executive

Officer at Northern Rivers Food at E: info@northernriversfood.org.au by October 11,

2019.