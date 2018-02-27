Finding the fun in fitness with fashion

GET FIT: Kathy Rockwell from Elysian Activewear is helping people feel confident while working out.

AS THE fitness industry continues to grow across the country, Kathy Rockwell is bringing the trend closer to home with her new activewear business in Kingscliff.

Elysian Activewear offers a variety of Australian and American boutique fitness labels, including a maternity range that offers support for expecting mums.

The brands are targeted at helping men and women to ooze with confidence while still having fun getting fit on the coast.

We chat to Kathy about Elysian Activewear:

What inspired you to open your own business?

I have previously managed cafes and restaurants and been a personal trainer for many years. I thought I could use my knowledge of fitness, my experience as a manager/customer service and create a shop that provides beautiful clothing that makes women feel powerful, strong and confident.

Why do you think the fitness industry has become so popular in recent years?

Fitness is so popular because there is something for everyone. It's not just pushing weights and running, there are classes for all types of people.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business? I love to hear about people's fitness journeys and future goals.

Many people are struggling with illness and injury and realise how important exercise is for your mental stability.

Some people have never experienced the joy of exercise until they're in their 50s, which shows it's never too late to make changes in your life.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

The biggest challenge is to encourage locals to shop in Kingscliff.

Many feel it's all about tourism here when really what Kingscliff needs are shops that offer something different and not just resort wear.

