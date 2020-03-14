Menu
Finding the right mental health support

Staff writer
14th Mar 2020 1:20 PM
THERE is now a single point of contact for people on the Mid North Coast to connect with mental health, alcohol and other drugs services.

Neami National is a community-based organisation providing services to improve mental health and wellbeing who have recently established Connect to Wellbeing North Coast.

HNC's Chief Executive Officer Julie Sturgess said in the past it had often been difficult for people to find the right information when looking for services - either for themselves or others.

"Connect to Wellbeing provides a single point of contact for consumers, carers, GPs, allied health professionals, and other agencies who need to access or refer people to mental health and alcohol and other drugs services across the North Coast," Ms Sturgess said.

"This partnership between Healthy North Coast and Neami National will help to ensure that people get access to the services that are most ideally matched to their needs."

Connect to Wellbeing North Coast is currently assisting around 1,000 people each month to access mental health, alcohol and other drugs services across the region.

The Connect to Wellbeing team is based in Coffs Harbour and provides services for people from Port Macquarie to Tweed Heads.

The service is free and available to community members, health professionals and community services.

For more information, call 1300 160 339, email connecttowellbeingNC@neaminational.org.au or visit neaminational.org.au/CTWNC

coffs harbour community wellbeing
Coffs Coast Advocate

