Finding treasures at collectable fair

THERE will be a new look to exploring the past when the Tweed Gold Coast Family History and Heritage Association holds its 19th annual Antique and Collectables Fair at Tweed Heads Civic Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

The fair has been held each year since 1999 and is the major fundraiser for the association.

It was cancelled last year due to renovations at the civic centre but it is back better than ever with dealers and traders coming from the NSW mid North Coast, Toowoomba and the Sunshine Coast.

Association spokeswoman Marion Kelso said the fair was well established on the antique/collectibles fair circuit and always offered up a broad variety of items.

"We have items ranging from antique jewellery, china, decorative glassware and crystal, figurines, retro pieces, silverware, toys, model cars, books, old tools and memorabilia,” Ms Kelso said.

"Some of our dealers actually source items from overseas so there is always plenty of interest from the public, looking for an unusual item or a piece to add to their collections.

"As time moves on, the things that people collect become more wide ranging and it's surprising just what appeals.

"Antiques remain popular and sadly a fact of life is that as people pass away, their estates often turn over old and rare items which dealers can offer up.”

As part of National Family History Month in August, the association will be manning an information stall for family history researchers where advice will be given on how to research family trees, and how to avoid the pitfalls.

"We are finding that as people age, the curiosity in where they come from grows and we are getting plenty of requests for advice and guidance on how people can source their ancestry,” Ms Kelso said.

"Our membership has grown from 17 in 1997 to more than 200 from the Gold Coast and Tweed.”

A joining fee of $10 is waived if becoming a member at the fair, with meetings held at South Tweed Sports club.

The fair will run on August 11 and 12, from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sunday. $5 entry fee.

For more informationabout the association, visit www.tweedgoldcoasthistory.org.au