Fine tunes a fitting farewell to Kingscliff High

YOU'RE THE VOICE: Alyssa McKenzie is performing in the 2017 Schools Spectacular. Anna Warr

KINGSCLIFF High School student Alyssa McKenzie is ending her school career on a high note at the 2017 Schools Spectacular.

Now in its 34th year, Schools Spectacular continues to encourage students to follow their dreams by offering them opportunities to perform on a large stage.

For five years Alyssa has performed in the core choir in the state-wide school production in Sydney but will now showcase her talent as part of the backing vocals for the first time.

"It's definitely still an incredible experience that I wouldn't trade for the world and is a great way to finish my school life,” Alyssa said.

"It's this massive energy that you can't describe. Everyone is running on this massive high.”

Alyssa joins a cast of more than 5700 student performers, including a choir of 2700 voices, a 100-piece symphony orchestra, world-class stage band, 44 solo singers and d'Arts Ensemble.

After recently returning from Sydney for last-minute rehearsals, Alyssa said she was excited to take on her new role as a backing vocalist.

"We have to learn basically the entire show and we're there to support the main vocalists,” she said.

"It's like a second family for me because a lot of the people I've gone through my whole School Spectacular life with are friends who are also in backing vocalist and are doing core choir.

"You're comfortable with each other and you know how people work.”

Show Time