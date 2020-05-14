Menu
Tweed Shire Council Officer, Ranger Rob with the new Council Camera car to monitor parking within the shire
Council News

Fines for illegally parked cars will roll out next week

14th May 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:11 PM

FINES for illegally parked cars will begin rolling out from next week.

The Tweed Shire Council's parking enforcement car has been mapping the shire's car parks and uploading the data to an on-board computer.

Team Leader Rangers Nicholas Harrigan said the car's equipment was tested to ensure its digital imaging was accurate, legible and interpreted correctly.

"We also mapped school zones, no parking and no stopping zones, taxi and commercial vehicle zones which will enable the vehicle to identify all offences automatically as it drives by," Mr Harrigan said.

Tweed Shire Council Officer, Ranger Rob with the new Council Camera car to monitor parking within the shire
"The integrated mapping coupled with the precision on-board GPS will allow the vehicle to identify the type of parking permitted by location and length of time.

"The vehicle uses number plate recognition to determine how long a vehicle has been parked at a location and identifies those that have overstayed any timed parking limit. This then allows our ranger to issue an infringement notice with confidence."

Mr Harrigan said infringement notices were not issued during road testing, however rangers in cars and on foot continued to monitor and enforce parking restrictions.

He said the new parking enforcement car delivered safety benefits for the community, including improved monitoring of school zones.

For more information visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/Parking

carpark fines tdwcouncil twdcommunity twdnews tweed shire council
