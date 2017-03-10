Fingal community angered by uprooted trees

DUNE CARE: From left, Asia Krasna and Breanna Casha help take care of the Fingal Head dune system

THE Fingal community is furious after trees planted in the dunes by local school children and residents were discovered uprooted.

While helping out on Clean Up Australia Day last week, Fingal Dune Care organiser Kay Bolton discovered more than 160 trees uprooted in the Main Beach dunes.

"We found most of them pulled out by the roots. (The trees) were fine and more than a metre high three weeks ago," Ms Bolton said.

More than 160 trees, including these casuarinas, planted by the Fingal community were uprooted last weekend. Contributed

She said the Fingal community took a keen interest in preserving the environment and everyone was annoyed by the latest destruction.

"We're all furious and so disappointed," she said.

"The Fingal Head Public School kids planted last July on Planet Ark Tree Day. The Tweed Shire Council had already planted trees in the area as part of the sand pumping project. Then St Joseph's Primary School planted in that area too. It's very disappointing for many."

Ms Bolton said she had contacted council to investigate.

"We will replant with the school and TSC as soon as this is all sorted," she said.