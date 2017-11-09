Fingal Head Coastcare lands state award

FINGAL Head Coastcare's commitment to protecting the natural environment of the seaside village has been recognised in the annual New South Wales Landcare Awards.

The community group, which is celebrating its 31st year, was named the NSW Landcare Champion in the Sure Gro Coastcare category last month.

The award is presented to a community group that has contributed to improving local coastal environments.

Fingal Head Coastcare spokeswoman Kay Bolton said the group was honoured to be recognised.

"There's a lot of fierce competition out there when you consider the whole of the NSW Coast, so we are very pleased with this achievement,” she said.

"This award is the result of a lot of hard work by a lot of people over the last 31 years so this is a well deserved pat on the back for our many hard-working members.”

The group has been working to revegetate the Fingal coastline with native species.

"We're bringing the coastal protection (project) south of the village. We've been clearing weeds and planting native coastal species,” Ms Bolton said.