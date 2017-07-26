Fingal is in safe hands: Club moves on with new focus

LOOKING FORWARD: Leanne Moore, secretary of Fingal Rovers, and David Rope, Far North Coast Branch administrator, say the club is preparing for the 2017-18 season.

A NEW board has been elected to control Fingal Rovers Surf Life Saving Club and the group is adamant the organisation's future is positive.

The announcement came after nine other surf clubs from the Far North Coast Branch put Fingal under administration earlier this year.

Andy Kent, NSWSLS acting operations manager, said at the time there had been claims of ongoing division and infighting.

David Rope, SLS Far North Coast Branch administrator, said the club had now had a reconvened AGM for the 2016-17 season in June when the board was established.

"All the office-bearing positions were filled with nominations from the floor and the members present,” he said. "The audited financials were (also) accepted by the membership and we can now move forward into the new financial year.”

Mr Rope said the administration team, which has been acting on behalf of Surf Life Saving NSW, were involved from a "lifesaving perspective” not a financial one.

"From all the members doing all the work there's been no issue (at the club),” he said.

"The AGM was a normal process that needed to take place and there will be another AGM before the start of the season, because the treasurer and the club couldn't send the financials to the auditor until the financial year finished... and all the positions will be up for nominations or selection by anyone who's a member of the club.”

In recent years the club has struggled to find patrol members. But Leanne Moore, secretary of Fingal Rovers and director of administration, SLS Far North Coast Branch, said the club and the administration team planned on using the renovated club facility, which is in its final stages, to attract new members.

"We want to get new blood, new people in and start rebuilding our patrol teams,” she said. "The aim is the facilities will be finished by the first week in September. Our club is the only one on the Far North Coast with bunk rooms, so people can come and stay and patrol like the old days.”