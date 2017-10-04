22°
News

Fingal Surf Club needs your help

FUTURE PLANNING: Fingal Rovers Surf Life Saving Club is currently in administration.
FUTURE PLANNING: Fingal Rovers Surf Life Saving Club is currently in administration. David Carroll

FINGAL Rovers Surf Life Saving Club is in dire need of help from the community as it gears up for the summer patrol.

Earlier this year, the club was put into administration by Surf Life Saving Far North Coast for a series of compliance issues.

But Fingal SLSC administrator Mike Crawley said he was determined to keep the club running.

"It wasn't compliant at the beginning part of the year and therefore wasn't allowed to continue to operate under its own right,” Mr Crawley said during September's Kingscliff Chamber of Commerce Breakfast.

The purpose of that administration is to make the club compliant with all the legislative requirements along with the surf lifesaving requirements and to achieve a certificate of occupancy for that building, which is long overdue.

"The council has invested an enormous amount of money over the years into that facility and the facility is still not complete.

"The reason we don't want it to close is if it does close, it'll be put into trust for two years, and if it ever starts again, council will then be left with a facility and lifesaving will be left with a beach that's not serviced.”

Mr Crawley said there had been two incidents resulting in drownings in the past two years.

"That particular crazy corner at the end of Dreamtime Beach is a very dangerous beach,” he said,

"We need patrols, we need people there on the beach.”

Mr Crawley said the club was ready for the summer months, but resources were still stretched thin.

"It sits right on that edge of being able to survive and operate to our patrolling obligations for the summer,” he said.

"We're achieving about 60% fulfilment of what's on the roster. It's a very small number of people helping to keep it together.”

To get in touch or get involved with Fingal Rovers SLSC, email fingalbeachslsc@gmail.com or phone 0755242371.

Topics:  fingal rovers surf life saving club

Tweed Daily News
Glistening success for Tweed gemstone business

Glistening success for Tweed gemstone business

The 2017 BEATS Start Up winner shares his story.

Debate on Tweed's short-term holiday letting continues

The future of short-term holiday letting in Tweed is unclear.

Short-term holiday listing's future unclear in the Tweed.

Kingscliff Rotary Club's duck race is on again

RACE TIME: Nathan Williams of Kingscliff rotary club with some ducks for the duck race.

Get ready, get set, Quack!

REVEALED: Who are the 2017 NCEIA Dolphin Awards finalists?

WANTED: The Dolphin Award trophy.

The awards ceremony will be held in Ballina later this month

Local Partners