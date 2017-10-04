Fingal Surf Club needs your help

FINGAL Rovers Surf Life Saving Club is in dire need of help from the community as it gears up for the summer patrol.

Earlier this year, the club was put into administration by Surf Life Saving Far North Coast for a series of compliance issues.

But Fingal SLSC administrator Mike Crawley said he was determined to keep the club running.

"It wasn't compliant at the beginning part of the year and therefore wasn't allowed to continue to operate under its own right,” Mr Crawley said during September's Kingscliff Chamber of Commerce Breakfast.

The purpose of that administration is to make the club compliant with all the legislative requirements along with the surf lifesaving requirements and to achieve a certificate of occupancy for that building, which is long overdue.

"The council has invested an enormous amount of money over the years into that facility and the facility is still not complete.

"The reason we don't want it to close is if it does close, it'll be put into trust for two years, and if it ever starts again, council will then be left with a facility and lifesaving will be left with a beach that's not serviced.”

Mr Crawley said there had been two incidents resulting in drownings in the past two years.

"That particular crazy corner at the end of Dreamtime Beach is a very dangerous beach,” he said,

"We need patrols, we need people there on the beach.”

Mr Crawley said the club was ready for the summer months, but resources were still stretched thin.

"It sits right on that edge of being able to survive and operate to our patrolling obligations for the summer,” he said.

"We're achieving about 60% fulfilment of what's on the roster. It's a very small number of people helping to keep it together.”

To get in touch or get involved with Fingal Rovers SLSC, email fingalbeachslsc@gmail.com or phone 0755242371.