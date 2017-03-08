Fingal Surf Life Saving Club placed under administration

FINGAL Rovers Surf Life Saving Club has been placed under administration by nine other surf clubs from the Far North Coast Branch amid claims of ongoing division and infighting.

The decision took place while former Fingal Rovers club president Steven Kudzius was on a leave of protest after raising safety concerns at the club.

Andy Kent, NSWSLS Acting Operations Manager, said some other Fingal Rovers committee members also supported the move.

He said the club was divided and the other branch presidents, along with FNCSLS and SLSNSW, wanted the saga to end.

"There's 10 clubs in the Far North Coast branch and that motion was put forward at a branch council meeting and the rest of the club presidents in the branch voted for it,” he said.

The claim came after Mr Kudzius alleged some patrol members were being awarded bronze medallions despite failing to complete their required training.

He said some patrol team members received medallions after only one weekend of training, when the course usually took at least four weeks. He said some even failed to complete basic training exercises.

Mr Kudzius this week stood by the claim, saying he raised the matter with FNCSLS, NSWSLS and the SLS Australia CEO and had called for an investigation.

He said his leave of absence came when those groups failed to act on his concerns and because he believed awarding the medallions had put the safety of the public, as well as other patrolling members, at risk.

"We've had some pretty sad fatalities off the beach there and I don't want people swimming in that area without competent personnel on the beach,” he said.

"I've only raised the issue because something needs be done. I've been involved in the last two major rescues there and I don't want to see any more fatalities. That's the reason I'm speaking out, to try and help people.

"We need help from surf life saving to get the standard of patrol members where it needs to be to ensure people return home safely.”

Mr Kudzius said the club was fully compliant with all state and federal obligations and he believed the club was placed in administration because of the concerns he'd raised. But Mr Kent disputed this. He said the club had breached its obligations by not signing a patrol service agreement.

But Mr Kudzius said the agreement was unable to be signed because there weren't enough members to meet those service obligations prior to January when it came into effect.

During his 18 months in the role, Mr Kudzius has boosted membership and helped raise enough funds to complete the club's redevelopment.

Representatives from FNCSLS and Fingal Rovers declined to comment.