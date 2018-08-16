Fingal to get its angel rings

Surf Life Savers search for a drowning victim from the rocks at the Fingal Head Lighthouse, Fingal Head in February this year.

FOUR potentially life-saving angel rings will be installed at Fingal Head within weeks it was confirmed today.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest confirmed today the angel rings would be installed at Fingal Head by the Australian National Sportsfishing Association (ANSA) in coming weeks.

This follows a successful outcome following negotiations with NSW Crown Lands, and the Tweed Shire Council.

"I am pleased that these lifesaving devices will be installed at four locations across the Fingal Headland and on Dreamtime Beach,” Mr Provest said.

Two Angel Rings will be located at northerly and southerly positions adjacent to popular rock fishing locations on the headland itself.

Two other rings will be placed adjacent to beach access points, one at the most northerly access point to Dreamtime Beach on the Light House access track, and the other on Fingal Beach near the main Surf Life Saving Club public carpark entrance.

Mr Provest said these sites had been chosen because they are most frequently passed by swimmers, anglers and sightseers visiting the beaches and picturesque headland.

It comes after months of pressure on the State Government to do something in the wake of four drowning deaths at Fingal headland in recent years.

The most recent death was that of 22-year-old Japanese backpacker Tomoe Ogisu on February 8.

Dreamtime Beach is an unpatrolled beach but is popular with locals and tourists because of its stunning location.

"I have been working closely with the ANSA who are responsible for Angel Ring projects and their installation in New South Wales and across Australia,” Mr Provest said.

"If these Angel Rings can save even just one life then the effort to have them located at Fingal will have been worth it.”