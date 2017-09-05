23°
Fins chef reels in a milestone celebration

SEAFOOD CELEBRATION: Fins chef Stephen Snow is looking forward to marking 25 years of fine food.
by Liana Turner

IT'S SECURED its place as a seafood hub on the Tweed Coast, and this weekend Fins restaurant will celebrate 25 years of fine food.

Head chef Steven Snow said the brand's new homestead venue - nestled in the Tweed Valley next to Tropical Fruit World - would offer the perfect setting for this Sunday's celebration.

He said they were keen to show off the venue, Estate by Fins, after a long wait.

"I'm excited, I'm looking forward to it,” Mr Snow said.

"Everyone's really excited because it's... a wonderful space.

"It's absolutely stunning.”

He said the new venue was of "rockstar” quality and would be a perfect place for weddings and other events, from the stunning scenery to the artfully created meals.

"It's got a beautiful kitchen and an amazing space,” he said.

"It's got a good presence.”

Snowy has hand-picked chef favourites and friends from the food industry to make the day a culinary delight.

This includes celebrity chef Luke Mangan, Sydney's Quay restaurant creative director John Fink, chef Geoff Lindsey and food critic Simon Thomsen, who will interview the chefs after the main course.

Mr Snow said the restaurant's hugely supportive customer base had been quick to act with the milestone event, snapping up all tickets in quick time.

"It booked out straight away,” Mr Snow said.

"It makes us so appreciative of how wonderful and supportive our customers are.”

He said wife Morgan had also been instrumental in making the new venue possible.

"I'm humbled and appreciative and thankful for just how brilliant my wife is,” he said.

"I've never seen anyone with so much enthusiasm and talent.”

Fins restaurant began in Brunswick Heads 25 years ago and moved to Byron Bay before settling in its current home at Salt in Kingscliff.

Throughout that time, Mr Snow has become renowned for his love of seafood, surfing and his bright character.

Mr Snow said about 200 people would be attending the 25-year celebration from 1pm on Sunday.

He said plenty of fresh food creations crafted with local produce were set to delight the palate.

For more information about Fins and the new venue visit fins.com.au.

