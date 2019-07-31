Menu
Mum and child flee home after cat sets fire to kitchen

by Kate Christian
31st Jul 2019 5:50 AM
A MOTHER and her three-year-old child were forced to flee a Canberra house after their family cat set the kitchen on fire.

The pair were woken by the smoke alarm before sunrise on Tuesday morning and quickly evacuated their Richardson home.

 

Emma Rhodes and Brent Lavis with their cat Belle, who started a fire in their kitchen. Picture: ABC NEWS
Emma Rhodes and Brent Lavis with their cat Belle, who started a fire in their kitchen. Picture: ABC NEWS

 

"I saw smoke and I absolutely panicked because my three-year-old was asleep and it was so thick," Emma Rhodes told the ABC.

"You couldn't see through it at all."

Fire and Rescue crews arrived to find a small kitchen fire that had ignited from the stove top.

After investigating the cause, firefighters discovered the resident cat had knocked a roll of plastic wrap onto the touch-sensitive stove, sending the kitchen up in smoke, and they are urging residents to lock their stovetop sensors and switches.

Ambulance crews assessed the mother and child at the scene and the pair were not taken to hospital.

Belle the cat did not suffer any injuries from the blaze, but it believed to have used up one of her nine lives.

