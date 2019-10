Kingscliff Firefighters were called to a building fire in Bogangar Wednesday afternoon. PHOTO: Facebook.

KINGSCLIFF Firefighters were called to a building fire in Bogangar Wednesday afternoon.

The crew arrived at a laundromat and found materials alight inside a commercial dryer.

A spokesman for Fire and Rescue NSW said the material was removed from the dryer and extinguished.

He said a woman was treated on scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

“The shop was ventilated, cleaned up and the keys to the store were handed back to the owners by 7pm,” he said.