Menu
Login
FIRE: Emergency services are responding to reports of a fire in the Lockyer Valley.
FIRE: Emergency services are responding to reports of a fire in the Lockyer Valley. Bev Lacey
News

UPDATE: Fire crews rush to reports of hay truck fire

Dominic Elsome
by
30th Jan 2019 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:48 PM

UPDATE 2PM: Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to a hay fire in the Lockyer Valley. 

The crews responded after reports of a hay truck on fire on Mulgowie Road, near Cedar Gully Lane, in Mulgowie. 

Crews arrived and quickly brought the situation under control, and are working to completely extinguish the fire. 

A excavator has been called in to help remove the hay. 

Queensland Ambulance Service was on scene, however no patients were reported. 

EARLIER: A hay truck is reportedly on fire in the Lockyer Valley.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson confirmed crews are en route to reports of a hay truck fire on Mulgowie Road, Mulgowie.

Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics were on scene, and no patients had been reported as of 1.08pm.

More to come.

editors picks fire hay truck lockyer valley mulgowie queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    WATCH: Concept design for new Tweed Valley Hospital revealed

    WATCH: Concept design for new Tweed Valley Hospital revealed

    Health A video of the design was released today.

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    News The man is now recovering from his injuries in hospital

    Bruce Hwy congestion eases, delays still expected

    Bruce Hwy congestion eases, delays still expected

    News Drivers experiencing long delays across southeast Queensland

    Family escapes as campervan rolls down 15m embankment

    Family escapes as campervan rolls down 15m embankment

    News Parents, two girls treated by paramedics at the scene