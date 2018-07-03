Fire crews try to save Bilambil Heights home from large fire

Tweed firefighters hose off after a house fire in Bilambil Heights

Tweed firefighters hose off after a house fire in Bilambil Heights Rick Konig

UPDATE: 2pm

NEIGHBOURS of a home which went up in flames at Bilambil Heights today said they heard explosions and glass smashing before they found the home engulfed in flames.

Marc Huwart, who lives opposite the home, said he called triple zero after what he initially thought sounded like a car crash.

"I heard what sounded like an explosion and glass smashing and at first I thought it was a car crash, I went to see what happened and I saw the garage door was blown out so I got straight on triple zero," he said.

"After five minutes I started seeing flames through the front window and I could see smoke coming out of the garage.

"I saw the usual cars weren't at home so I called the owner at his work to make sure no one was home.

"It was quite a big bang."

Five emergency crews responded to the house fire which saw the ceiling collapse with at least 50 per cent of the house damaged by "smoke, fire and water."

Banora Point Firefighter Jamie Bowe said the fire had been extinguished quickly but crews would remain on scene while thermal imaging was used to check for hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

No one was home at the time.

Photos View Photo Gallery

EARLIER:

FIVE emergency crews responded to a large house fire at Bilambil Heights around midday today.

Neighbours alerted the NSW Fire and Rescue at 12pm after hearing explosions coming from the house on Simpson Drive, Bilambil Heights.

Nobody was at home at the time.

The crews, including the Tweed Heads HAZMAT unit, managed to contain the fire, with investigations to be carried out to determine the cause of the blaze.

"About 50 per cent of the house has sustained damage and there has been a partial roof collapse," a NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

"All occupants are accounted for and an ambulance was treating one person on the scene.

"Things are contained and crews are currently checking for further fire spread in the roof area.

"Because of that roof, they have to be quite careful with the operation."

Senior Tweed Heads fireman Adam Westerman told Tweed Daily News the home-owners had returned home within five minutes of crews arriving.

Two ceilings in two rooms have reportedly collapsed, forcing the fire-fighters to retreat from the building. Four crews remain on the scene.

More to come.