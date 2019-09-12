Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters worked overnight earlier this month to battle an out-of-control bushfire at Terragon, near Uki.
Firefighters worked overnight earlier this month to battle an out-of-control bushfire at Terragon, near Uki.
Environment

Fire danger expected to rise over the weekend

Michael Doyle
12th Sep 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the fire danger anticipated to rise over the weekend, residents in the state's north are being urged to remain vigilant and prepared for the unexpected.

Bushfires have raged across NSW and Queensland for several weeks, with northern NSW and southern Queensland copping the worst of the damage.

A spokesman from the NSW Rural Fire Service said it was to early to predict how the weather would play out over the next few days.

The spokesman told the Tweed Daily News there was a good chance the fire danger across the state's north would progressively get worse into early next week.

"Elevated fire dangers throughout the weekend will continue to elevate through to Monday and Tuesday," he said.

"Our main concerns will be the higher temperatures and winds that are expected to return across northern NSW.

The spokesman said residents should have a plan in case their properties were endangered.

"With a number of fires still burning across the north of the state, we want residents to be prepared as possible should we see fires threaten properties again," he said.

bushfires northern nsw nsw bushfires nsw rural fire service
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    A leader in and out of the surf

    premium_icon A leader in and out of the surf

    Lifesaving The Cudgen Headland Surf Lifesaving Club member has been recognised for her years of dedication and hard work to keep swimmers safe in the water at the Surf Life...

    No bail for man allegedly carrying weapons, drugs

    premium_icon No bail for man allegedly carrying weapons, drugs

    News Man who was arrested for allegedly having knuckle dusters and ammunition has...

    How the Tweed Hospital is caring for mental health patients

    premium_icon How the Tweed Hospital is caring for mental health patients

    Health Data released by the Northern NSW Local Health District Emergency Departments...

    'Tragic' reason why man shot, killed his criminal associate

    premium_icon 'Tragic' reason why man shot, killed his criminal associate

    Crime He's been sentenced to the maximum term of nine years in jail