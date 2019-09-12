Fire danger expected to rise over the weekend

Firefighters worked overnight earlier this month to battle an out-of-control bushfire at Terragon, near Uki.

WITH the fire danger anticipated to rise over the weekend, residents in the state's north are being urged to remain vigilant and prepared for the unexpected.

Bushfires have raged across NSW and Queensland for several weeks, with northern NSW and southern Queensland copping the worst of the damage.

A spokesman from the NSW Rural Fire Service said it was to early to predict how the weather would play out over the next few days.

The spokesman told the Tweed Daily News there was a good chance the fire danger across the state's north would progressively get worse into early next week.

"Elevated fire dangers throughout the weekend will continue to elevate through to Monday and Tuesday," he said.

"Our main concerns will be the higher temperatures and winds that are expected to return across northern NSW.

The spokesman said residents should have a plan in case their properties were endangered.

"With a number of fires still burning across the north of the state, we want residents to be prepared as possible should we see fires threaten properties again," he said.