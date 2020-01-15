Menu
Fire destroys Tallebudgera home

by Brianna Morris-Grant
15th Jan 2020 2:24 PM
POLICE are investigating after fire ripped through a Tallebudgera home in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to the Trees St residence at 1.49am, and arrived to find a single-storey brick building already well involved.

All occupants had left the home but firefighters confirmed it had suffered "complete structural collapse".

A Queensland Fire Services representative has confirmed their officers didn't believe it was suspicious, however a cause is yet to be established.

Police have now declared a crime scene and will investigate today.

