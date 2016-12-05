Fire destroys office at Cudgen Leagues

EMERGENCY service crews have extinguished an early-morning fire that has gutted a lower-level office at Cudgen Leagues Club.

Crews were called to the blaze at 6.20am on Monday. Staff were on site when the fire ignited and alerted authorities, whose quick response helped contain it to the lower-level office.

A club spokeswoman confirmed there had been no injuries, however she said important computer and electrical equipment had been lost and the office gutted.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said the fire had broken out in an electrical component and the main hazard had been smoke.