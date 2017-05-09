Fire in abandoned Aquatic Club at Tweed Heads South

Crews were called to a fire in the abandoned Aquatic Club building on the corner of Dry Dock Rd and Fraser Drive.

EMERGENCY service crews have been called to a fire in an abandoned building at Tweed Heads South.

Tweed Heads fire crews were called to the blaze in the former Aquatic Club on Dry Dock Rd at about 5pm on Monday to find smoke coming from the building.

Crews worked to clear smoke while others used a thermal imaging camera to find the best point to attack the fire.

Firefighters also carried out a search to ensure no members of the public were inside.

Tweed police, ambulance and Essential Energy officers were also on scene.

Crews were called to a fire in the abandoned Aquatic Club building on the corner of Dry Dock Rd and Fraser Drive. Sourced Facebook

