Fire leaves hundreds without power in Murwillumbah

MORE than 600 Murwillumbah homes are without electricity after a power pole caught on fire this afternoon.

Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue were called at 4.48pm today to a power pole on Queen St, Murwillumbah that had caught on fire.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed emergency crews had extinguished the fire on top of the power pole and had alerted Essential Energy about the damage.

More than 600 Essential Energy customers are reportedly facing power outages after a fire in Murwillumbah. Contributed

The fire has caused 643 Essential Energy customers to lose power as crews continue to investigate the extent of the damage caused.