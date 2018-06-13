Menu
Login
Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue NSW attended a fire.
Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue NSW attended a fire. Marc Stapelberg
News

Fire leaves hundreds without power in Murwillumbah

Aisling Brennan
by
13th Jun 2018 5:42 PM

MORE than 600 Murwillumbah homes are without electricity after a power pole caught on fire this afternoon.

Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue were called at 4.48pm today to a power pole on Queen St, Murwillumbah that had caught on fire.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed emergency crews had extinguished the fire on top of the power pole and had alerted Essential Energy about the damage.

 

More than 600 Essential Energy customers are reportedly facing power outages after a fire in Murwillumbah.
More than 600 Essential Energy customers are reportedly facing power outages after a fire in Murwillumbah. Contributed

The fire has caused 643 Essential Energy customers to lose power as crews continue to investigate the extent of the damage caused.

essential energy murwillumbah fire and rescue power cuts
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Hospital forum on Monday

    Hospital forum on Monday

    News Have your questions answered by the decision makers

    Crime Wrap: Man flees from police during traffic stop

    Crime Wrap: Man flees from police during traffic stop

    News A man who fled from police during a routine stop has been arrested.

    Tweed seniors worry about potential cuts to pensions

    Tweed seniors worry about potential cuts to pensions

    News Federal government is proposing to cut energy supplements

    Work starts on $15m Pottsville Beach School upgrades

    Work starts on $15m Pottsville Beach School upgrades

    News The first sod has been turned on the project

    Local Partners