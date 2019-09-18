Menu
Fire 'out of control' at Doon Doon

Michael Doyle
by
18th Sep 2019 10:14 AM
A FIRE in Doon Doon which began overnight is currently out of control.

Crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service are at the scene on Nightcap Rd, on the edge of the Nightcap National Park , with the RFS listing the status to the public as 'advice'.

Workers at the national park are also on scene attempting to contain the blaze.

A spokesman for the NSW RFS said conditions were good for fire fighters attempting to control the fire.

"It is in remote terrain with about a 300m front," the spokesman said.

He said currently there is no threat to homes but this could change throughout the course of the day.

Tweed Daily News

