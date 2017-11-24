Menu
Login
News

Fire rips through Dulguigan home

A fire ripped through a two-storey home at Dulguigan last night.
A fire ripped through a two-storey home at Dulguigan last night. Facebook Murwillumbah Fire Briga
by Nikki Todd

A HOUSE at Dulguigan, just north of Murwillumbah, has suffered extensive damage after a fire ripped through the building overnight.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 7.40pm (NSW) yesterday after a fire broke out in the ground level of the home.

Murwillumbah Rural Fire Brigade spokesman Don Bentley said all occupants of the house managed to escape unharmed but the home was significantly damaged.

Mr Bentley said firefighters donning breathing equipment entered the home and managed to extinguish the fire, but not before it had spread to the second level of the property.

The presence of a large snake hampered firefighters tackling a blaze at Dulguigan overnight.
The presence of a large snake hampered firefighters tackling a blaze at Dulguigan overnight. FRNSW 391 Murwillumbah

"The house is still standing but it suffered significant damage,” Mr Bentley said.

Firefighters from the Murwillumbah 391 unit, the Murwillumbah Rural Fire Brigade and the Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade attended the scene, where a large snake at the rear of the property caused additional alarm.

Water was pumped up from a nearby dam to help douse the fire.

Mr Bentley said the cause of the fire was unknown when his unit left the scene last night.

Charred remains of the Dulguigan home which suffered extensive damage.
Charred remains of the Dulguigan home which suffered extensive damage. Facebook: FRNSW 391 Murwillumbah

Topics:  dulguigan house fire murwillumbah rural fire brigade nsw fire & rescue

Tweed Daily News
Family rushes be alongside explosion victim at hospital

Family rushes be alongside explosion victim at hospital

IT IS expected that Scott Jones, who was severely hurt in yesterday's a gas explosion in Lismore, will have surgery and skin grafting today.

Explosion victim 'staggered' to showers, saved his own life

Fire and Rescue NSW on scene at the Lismore Turf Club where an explosion in the kiosk at the Lismore Turf Club badly injured a man.

"He had the presence of mind to stagger into the jockeys' showers"

Flood memories still painful for South Mur'bah

POSITIVE OUTLOOK: Kindred Collective business owner Lou Sinclair is planning on taking some time out for herself as the effects of the flood continue to take their toll.

South Mur'bah business owner dealing with PTSD.

Help give the gift of joy for Christmas

CHRISTMAS GIVING: Seagulls marketing executive Taryn Poole, Family Centre's Jo Blanchard, Seagulls marketing assistant Aroha Wezner and Seagulls General Manager Stewart Burrows get in the Christmas spirit.

Seagulls is teaming up with the Family Centre this Christmas.

Local Partners