Fire rips through Dulguigan home

A fire ripped through a two-storey home at Dulguigan last night.

A fire ripped through a two-storey home at Dulguigan last night. Facebook Murwillumbah Fire Briga

A HOUSE at Dulguigan, just north of Murwillumbah, has suffered extensive damage after a fire ripped through the building overnight.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 7.40pm (NSW) yesterday after a fire broke out in the ground level of the home.

Murwillumbah Rural Fire Brigade spokesman Don Bentley said all occupants of the house managed to escape unharmed but the home was significantly damaged.

Mr Bentley said firefighters donning breathing equipment entered the home and managed to extinguish the fire, but not before it had spread to the second level of the property.

The presence of a large snake hampered firefighters tackling a blaze at Dulguigan overnight. FRNSW 391 Murwillumbah

"The house is still standing but it suffered significant damage,” Mr Bentley said.

Firefighters from the Murwillumbah 391 unit, the Murwillumbah Rural Fire Brigade and the Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade attended the scene, where a large snake at the rear of the property caused additional alarm.

Water was pumped up from a nearby dam to help douse the fire.

Mr Bentley said the cause of the fire was unknown when his unit left the scene last night.