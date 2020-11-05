Menu
Fire crews are at the scene of a TAFE in northern NSW.
Fire sees staff and students evacuated from TAFE building

Liana Boss
5th Nov 2020 1:40 PM
STAFF and students have been evacuated from the TAFE campus in Kingscliff.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they received a Triple 0 call shortly after 12.30pm, with reports of a kitchen fire.

She said crews from Tweed Heads and Kingscliff fire stations attended the scene, on Cudgen Rd, arriving just before 12.50pm.

She said it appeared the blaze had started in a deep fryer.

This blaze reignited within the deep fryer multiple times while crews continued to work on it, she said.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and was extinguished about 1.15pm.

All staff and students were evacuated from the campus's C Block while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The spokeswoman said there had been no reports of any injuries at this stage.

Lismore Northern Star

