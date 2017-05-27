Fire up the disco ball for a big weekend of gigs

Saturday
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Gemini 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Long Gone Daddy's Band 7pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Titanix 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Buddy Love and The Tremors 7.30pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Darren Lawrence 5pm; Jabba 9pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Eureka Funk 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - The Deck - Sarah Grant 4pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Matty Rogers 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Surf Report 7pm
- Salt Bar - Trace 8.30pm
- Seagulls - McKenzie Duo 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Andy Jans Brown 2pm; Beetle Juice 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Beatlegs Beatles 7.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - Village People and Bjorn Again 7pm; J Bar - Mat Stokes 8.30pm; DJ Turham 1am; Atrium Bar - DJ Brent 8pm
- Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tracy Vaughan Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Sprout 1.30pm; Freeway Duo 5pm; Dan England 9pm
Sunday
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Chi Chi 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Paul Mulqueen 2pm
- Club Banora - Joe The Ace 11am
- Coolangatta Hotel - One Eyed Pilots 4pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Jason Kafoa and the Black Pearl 3pm
- Currumbin RSL - Phusion 12pm; The Deck - Nicky Convine 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Titanix 4pm
- Helm Bar - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - The Retronomes 3pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Gavin Doniger 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Brent Hutchinson 4pm
- Riverview Hotel - Mr Troy 2.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Long Gone Daddy's 1pm
- The Star Gold Coast - The Garden - Amy Kate 2pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Triple J's 1.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Paul Desmond 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Raku O'Gaia 12.30pm; The Rockin' Eddie Band 4pm; Dan England Band 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Scott Whatman 2.30pm
Monday
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Fabian 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn 12.30pm; Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson 7pm