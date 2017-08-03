20°
News

Firearms stolen from Crabbes Creek shed

Nikki Todd | 3rd Aug 2017 11:48 AM
Police are investigating after 10 guns were stolen from a Crabbes Creek property.
Police are investigating after 10 guns were stolen from a Crabbes Creek property.

POLICE are appealing for information after 10 firearms were stolen from a shed on a property at Crabbes Creek, in the Tweed.

Police are investigating after it was reported a shed was broken into at a property in Crabbes Creek between 9am on Saturday, July 22 and 10am Tuesday, August 1.

Two shot guns, two air rifles, six rifles and registration documents were stolen from the location.

Police attached to Tweed Heads Local Area Command established a crime scene and are investigating.

As part of the investigation, police have charged an 83-year-old man in relation to the safe storage of firearms.

He was issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for not keep firearm safely and is due to appear before Murwillumbah Local Court on Tuesday, September 26.

The theft comes as police across Australia encourage gunowners to surrender their weapons under the latest firearms amnesty.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen firearms is urged to come forward. Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  crabbes creek firearms amnesty firearms stolen tweed byron local area command

