Menu
Login
Firefighters were called to a structure fire this afternoon.
Firefighters were called to a structure fire this afternoon. Trevor Veale
Breaking

Firefighters called to blaze in ceiling of home

Liana Turner
by
11th Oct 2018 1:40 PM

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a blaze in a Northern Rivers home.

Rural Fire Service Far North Coast Inspector Angela Daly said RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the Mount Warning Rd property at Mount Warning about 1pm.

"It was a small fire in the ceiling of a house,” she said.

"The fire was believed to be caused by a wood burning fire.”

She said the fire occurred in the area where the fireplace flu entered the ceiling.

She said the fire was extinguished with "minimal damage” to the home, and no one was injured.

Firefighters have since left the scene.

house fire northern rivers fire rfs far north coast rural fire service structure fire
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Artist wants to prove he's worth it

    Artist wants to prove he's worth it

    Offbeat "By doing this art exhibition, it will allow others to take him seriously”

    • 11th Oct 2018 4:47 PM
    Skydiving record-breaker's amazing world championship run

    Skydiving record-breaker's amazing world championship run

    Sport Tweed paramedic is officially one of the world's fastest skydivers.

    Federal MP takes legal action after 'great unwashed' comment

    Federal MP takes legal action after 'great unwashed' comment

    Politics Richmond MP demands stop to defamatory comments after bizarre video.

    Life is good when all your hard effort is paying off

    Life is good when all your hard effort is paying off

    News LIVING NATURALLY with Olwen Anderson

    Local Partners