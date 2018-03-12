Firefighters contain Banora Point house fire

AN EAST Banora Point home has been damaged by an early morning fire.

Tweed Heads and Banora Point fire crews were despatched to the fire on Bione Ave about 5am today.

Crews work to contain a Banora Point fire. Contributed

Banora Point Fire Station confirmed on social media the "the street was filled with smoke” and there was a large fire in the garage.

Fire and Rescue NSW confirmed about five or six people were evacuated before the four crews on the scene worked quickly to contain the fire to the garage.

The fire was fully extinguished at 7am after causing only only minor damage to the exterior of the house and a partial roof collapse in the garage.