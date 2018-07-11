Menu
Firefighter Phil Fields with Chewie the dog, who was rescued from a house fire in Murwillumbah.
News

Firefighters rescue 'lucky' dog from Murwillumbah house fire

Aisling Brennan
by
11th Jul 2018 11:34 AM

A "LUCKY” dog is recovering from smoke inhalation after emergency crews rescued the pet from a house fire in Murwillumbah earlier this morning.

Fire and Rescue NSW received reports at 5.10am of smoke coming from under the house and upon arrival discovered one of the downstairs rooms was alight.

Four firefighters used breathing apparatus at the scene before extinguishing the fire at 5.41am.

Murwillumbah Fire and Rescue captain Greg Hayes said the residents had evacuated safely after they heard the smoke alarm, but their dog Chewie needed rescuing after they realised he was trapped inside the home.

"They couldn't go back to look for the dog,” Mr Hayes said.

"We found him hiding in the corner. The whole house was full of smoke.

"When he came out he was having difficulty breathing so we gave him some oxygen before we handed him over to the ambulance when they arrived.

"They gave him a little mask and he came good.”

Mr Hayes said the dog was very "lucky” to escape the fire unharmed.

Ambulance and Police also attended the scene.

