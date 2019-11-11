Fires force more than 300 schools to close

More than 300 schools will be closed on Tuesday due to "catastrophic" fire danger.

The staggering amount of closures follows the closure of at least 60 schools on Monday, which impacted students sitting their final day of HSC examinations in NSW.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell reassured students that those unable to attend the final day of exams due to bushfires would not be disadvantaged.

Physics and Spanish Beginners tests were held on Monday morning, and Design and Technology and Textiles and Design in the afternoon.

Ms Mitchell said some schools, such as Bobin Public School on the NSW Mid North Coast, have already suffered "significant damage".

What remains of Bobin Public School. Picture: Anton Rose

If anyone is in doubt about whether their school is open, the Education Department encourages them to contact the school directly.

Families using early childhood services are being asked to contact their centre or service directly to confirm any changes to its operation.

"We ask all preschools and early childhood centres to take advice from emergency services to ensure the safety of children," Ms Mitchell said.

The NSW premier has declared a week-long state of emergency after a catastrophic fire danger rating was issued for the Sydney and Hunter regions for Tuesday.

Vast areas of the rest of the state face severe and extreme fire danger. Exhausted firefighters are battling up to 60 bushfires from the mid-north coast to the Queensland border.

So far three people have died and at least 150 homes have been destroyed.

The NSW Department of Education has started announcing school closures for Tuesday.

Bobin Public School has been destroyed in the NSW bushfires. Picture: Anton Rose

SCHOOLS CLOSED ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12:

• Alfords Point Public School

• Annangrove Public School

• Avoca Beach Public School

• Awaba Public School

• Balgowlah North Public School

• Barkers Vale Public School

• Barnsley Public School

• Baryulgil Public School

• Bates Drive School

• Beechwood Public School

• Bellbrook Public School

• Ben Lomond Public School

• Berowra Public School

• Bilgola Plateau Public School

• Bilpin Public School

• Biraban Public School

• Black Hill Public School

• Blacksmiths Public School

• Blaxland East Public School

• Blaxland High School

• Blaxland Public School

• Blue Haven Public School

• Bobin Public School

• Bonnells Bay Public School

• Bonnet Bay Public School

• Botany Bay Environmental Education Centre

• Brewongle Environmental Education Centre

• Brisbania Public School

• Brooklyn Public School

• Bundeena Public School

• Cardiff High School

• Cascade Environmental Education Centre

• Cattai Public School

• Caves Beach Public School

• Central Mangrove Public School

• Cessnock East Public School

• Chifley College Dunheved

• Chifley College Senior

• Coffee Camp Public School

• Colo Heights Public School

• Colo High School

• Comleroy Road Public School

• Congewai Public School

• Coolongolook Public School

• Coopernook Public School

• Cooranbong Public School

• Copacabana Public School

• Coutts Crossing Public School

• Cowan Public School

• Deepwater Public School

• Dora Creek Public School

• Dudley Public School

• Dundurrabin Public School

• Elands Public School

• Ellison Public School

• Emmaville Central School

• Empire Bay Public School

• Emu Heights Public School

• Engadine West Public School

• Fassifern Public School

• Faulconbridge Public School

• Fennell Bay Public School

• Fern Bay Public School

• Field of Mars Environmental Education Centre

• Freemans Reach Public School

• Galston High School

• Gibberagong Environmental Education Centre

• Girrakool School

• Glen William Public School

• Glenbrook Public School

• Glenreagh Public School

• Glenvale School

• Glossodia Public School

• Grays Point Public School

• Grose View Public School

• Gwandalan Public School

• Hallidays Point Public School

• Hannam Vale Public School

• Harrington Public School

• Hazelbrook Public School

• Heathcote East Public School

• Henry Fulton Public School

• Heron's Creek Public School

• Hillside Public School

• Holgate Public School

• Hopetown School

• Hornsby Heights Public School

• Huntington Public School

• Illawong Public School

• Ironbark Ridge Public School

• Jannali Public School

• Jilliby Public School

• Johns River Public School

• Kariong Mountains High School

• Katoomba High School

• Kemps Creek Public School

• Kenthurst Public School

• Kentlyn Public School

• Kincumber High School

• Kincumber Public School

• Kitchener Public School

• Krambach Public School

• Kulnura Public School

• Ku-ring-gai High School

• Kurmond Public School

• Kurrajong East Public School

• Kurrajong North Public School

• Kurri Kurri High School

• Laguna Public School

• Lake Munmorah High School

• Lake Munmorah Public School

• Lansdowne Public School

• Lapstone Public School

• Leura Public School

• Lindfield Learning Village

• Lisarow High School

• Lisarow Public School

• Loftus Public School

• Long Flat Public School

• Longneck Lagoon Environmental Education Centre

• Lowanna Public School

• Lucas Heights Community School

• Macdonald Valley Public School

• Manly Vale Public School

• Manning Gardens Public School

• Maroota Public School

• Martins Creek Public School

• Marton Public School

• Matthew Pearce Public School

• Medlow Public School

• Megalong Public School

• Menai Public School

• Merewether Heights Public School

• Milbrodale Public School

• Mingoola Public School

• Mitchells Island Public School

• Moorland Public School

• Morisset Public School

• Mount George Public School

• Mount Hutton Public School

• Mount Kuring-gai Public School

• Mount Riverview Public School

• Mount Victoria Public School

• Nabiac Public School

• Nana Glen Public School

• Narara Valley High School

• New Lambton Heights Infants School

• Nimbin Central School

• Nords Wharf Public School

• North Gosford Learning Centre

• Nymboida Public School

• Oakville Public School

• Oatley West Public School

• Old Bar Public School

• Ourimbah Public School

• Oxley Island Public School

• Pacific Palms Public School

• Palm Avenue School

• Peats Ridge Public School

• Pelaw Main Public School

• Point Clare Public School

• Pretty Beach Public School

• Rollands Plains Upper Public School

• Royal National Park Environmental Education Centre

• Rumbalara Environmental Education Centre

• Samuel Gilbert Public School

• Sir Eric Woodward School

• Somersby Public School

• Springwood High School

• Springwood Public School

• St Helens Park Public School

• St Ives North Public School

• Stanford Merthyr Infants School

• Tanilba Bay Public School

• Telegraph Point Public School

• The Beach School

• The Channon Public School

• Tinonee Public School

• Tomaree High School

• Tomaree Public School

• Tuggerah Lakes Sec Coll Berkeley Vale

• Tuggerah Lakes Sec College Tumbi Umbi

• Tuggerah Public School

• Tuntable Creek Public School

• Turramurra High School

• Ulong Public School

• Upper Coopers Creek Public School

• Upper Lansdowne Public School

• Vineyard Public School

• Wakefield School

• Wamberal Public School

• Warrimoo Public School

• Waterfall Public School

• Wentworth Falls Public School

• Whian Whian Public School

• Whitebridge High School

• Willawarrin Public School

• Windsor Park Public School

• Wingham Brush Public School

• Wingham Public School

• Winmalee High School

• Winmalee Public School

• Wirreanda Public School

• Wisemans Ferry Public School

• Woronora River Public School

• Wyong Creek Public School

• Wytaliba Public School

• Yarrawarrah Public School

• Yarrowitch Public School

Bobin Public School was destroyed in the NSW bushfires. Picture: Anton Rose

NON-GOVERNMENT SCHOOL CLOSURES ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12:

• Alesco Senior College - Coast Campus, Tuncurry

• Alesco Senior College - Raymond Terrace, Raymond Terrace

• Armidale Waldorf School, Armidale

• Atwea College - Coast Campus, Tuncurry

• Berowra Christian School, Berowra

• Cape Byron Rudolf Steiner, Byron Bay

• Central Coast Sports College, Kariong

• Chrysalis Steiner School, Thora

• Columba Cottage Early Leaning Centre/OSCH, Port Macquarie

• Darkinjung Barker College, Yarramalong

• Forrestville Montessori School, Forestville

• Gaulston College, Ingleside

• Glenaeon Rudolf Steiner School, Middle Cove

• Hawkesbury Independent School, Kurrajong

• Holy Cross, Kincumber

• Holy Name Primary School, Forster

• John Colet School, Belrose

• Kindlehill School, Wentworth Falls

• Kinma Preschool & Primary, Terrey Hills

• Korowal School, Hazelbrook

• Kuyper Christian School, Kurrajong

• Lindfield Montessssori, Lindfield

• Lorien Novalis School, Dural

• MacKillop Catholic College, Warnervale

• Macksville Adventist School, Macksville

• Manning Adventist School, Tinonee

• Manning Valley Anglican School, Cundletown

• Mater Dei School, Narellan

• Mater Maria Catholic College, Warriewood

• Mcauley Catholic College, Grafton

• Medowie Christian School, Medowie

• Mountains Christian College, Blackheath

• Nambucca Valley Christian Community School, Nambucca Heads

• Nautilus School Port Macquarie, Port Macquarie

• Newington College - Lindefield Campus, Lindfield

• Ngaruki Gulgul (NG) Central School, Kariong

• Northern Beaches Christian School, Terrey Hills

• Northholm Grammar School, Fiddletown

• Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, West Pymble

• Our Lady Star of the Sea, Terrigal

• Pete's Place South Blacktown, Blacktown

• Port Macquarie Steiner School, Port Macquarie

• Rainbow Ridge School for Steiner Education, Lillian Rock

• St Agnes' Primary, Port Macquarie

• St Andrews Christian School, Clarenza

• St Bernard's, Berowra

• St Brendan's, Lake Munmorah

• St Brigid's Catholic College, Lake Munmorah

• St Clare's High School, Taree

• St Columba Anglican School, Port Macquarie

• St John Fisher, Tumbi Umbi

• St Johns Mt Dorrigo

• St Joseph's Primary Port Macquarie

• St Joseph's Regional College, Port Macquarie

• St Joseph's, Wauchope

• St Joseph's Primary School, Buladehla

• St Joseph's Primary School, Taree

• St Joseph's Primary School, Wingham

• St Josephs, Graton South

• St Josephs, Kempsey

• St Josephs, Laurieton

• St Martin's, Davidson

• St Mary's Catholic College, Casino

• St Mary's, Toukley

• St Marys, Bellingen

• St Marys, Bowraville

• St Marys, Grafton

• St Patricks, Macksville

• St Paul's College, Kempsey

• St Peter's Primary, Port Macquarie

• St Peter's Catholic College, Tuggerah

• St Phillips Christian College DALE Young Parents Waratah, Waratah

• St Phillips Christian College DALE Young Parents Wyong, North Wyong

• Taree Christian School, Taree

• The Nature School, Port Macquarie

• Tuntable Falls Community School, Nimbin

• Warrah Special School, Dural

• Wycliffe Christian School, Warrimoo

• Yanginanook School, Belrose.

The Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta has announced it will temporarily close the following schools on Tuesday, assessed by the NSW Rural Fire Service as being most at risk from bushfires, to "ensure the health and safety" of all students and staff.

• Emmaus Catholic College, Kemps Creek

• Trinity Catholic Primary, Kemps Creek

• St Michael's Primary School, Blacktown South

• Catholic Out Of School Hours Care, Blacktown South

• Catholic Education Early Learning Centre Mary Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown South

• Nagle College, Blacktown South

• Corpus Christi Primary School, Cranebrook

• McCarthy Catholic College, Emu Plains

• St Finbar's Primary School, Glenbrook

• Catholic Out of School Hours Care St Finbar's, Glenbrook

• Holy Family Primary School, Luddenham

• St Canice's Primary School, Katoomba

• St Madeleine's Primary School, Kenthurst

• Marian Catholic College, Kenthurst

• Our Lady of the Nativity Primary School, Lawson

• Xavier College, Llandilo

• St Thomas Aquinas Primary School, Springwood

• St Columba's Catholic College, Springwood

Further information will be sent to those particular Catholic school communities on Monday.

The NSW Department of Education will provide an update regarding Tuesday school closures.

In Queensland, Thornton State School and St Ursula's College in Yeppoon have been closed due to bushfires, according to the Queensland Department of Education.

TAFE CAMPUSES CLOSED ON MONDAY:

• Kempsey TAFE

• Great Lakes TAFE

• Port Macquarie TAFE Campus

• Wauchope TAFE Campus

• Taree TAFE Campus

• Macksville TAFE Campus

CATASTROPHIC FIRE DANGER - Catastrophic fire danger now forecast for Greater Sydney and Greater Hunter areas on Tuesday. Large areas of state expected to see Severe or Extreme fire danger. Know what to do to reduce your risk. https://t.co/aWqC6QoZxA #nswrfs #nswfires #alert pic.twitter.com/YLEcnu8x6f — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 10, 2019

Thornton State School in the Lockyer Valley was the only state school closed in Queensland on Monday due to bushfire, according to the state's education department.