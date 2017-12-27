Fireworks to herald in New Year

PARTY-GOERS have a host of activities to look forward to this New Year with several fireworks displays on the go across the Tweed.

Tweed Shire Council will host one of the largest fireworks displays at Jack Evans Boat Harbour from 9pm (NSW). The display will be followed by Twin Towns at midnight when it presents its countdown to the new year. And, for those keen for a double dose of festivities, step over the border for the fireworks at Coolangatta as Queensland celebrates an hour later.

Club Banora will ring in the new year with a giant pool party and two fireworks displays at 9pm and midnight, with entertainment kicking off at 4pm.

What better place to watch the fireworks than from the beach at Salt Village where the usual display will be held at the family-friendly time of 9pm.

The Crabbes Creek Community Hall is marking its 21st New Year's Eve celebration with a special Hawaiian themed party, complete with mechanical surfboard. Fireworks at 9pm. Tickets are limited this year though. Visit their Facebook page.