Firey sacked over racy Instagram snaps
A former firefighter with a 137,000-strong Instagram following claims she lost her job over her "racy" social media photos.
Presley Pritchard, from Montana in the US, worked as a firefighter and paramedic at Evergreen Fire Rescue for almost three years before allegedly being fired last August.
The 27-year-old has since filed a discrimination and wrongful termination complaint with the Montana Human Rights Network against the department.
The saga, which was first reported by the Daily Inter Lake, began in 2018 when the fire department received an email from a "concerned taxpayer" that criticised Ms Pritchard's social media usage for being too racy.
The resident described Ms Pritchard's pictures as being in "very poor taste", claiming she was "posing practically nude", AP reports.
However, the fitness influencer's Instagram feed is almost entirely dominated by snaps and videos of her working out in activewear, with several photos also showing her in her firefighter uniform.
As a result of the email, Ms Pritchard had to attend a meeting with the department's board, which determined that while she had done nothing wrong, it was time to introduce a social media policy.
But one was never rolled out, so Ms Pritchard continued to post to Instagram as usual.
The firey was eventually demoted after being accused of making money from advertisers off the fire department - although her sponsors declared she had only ever been paid for fitness-related posts.
View this post on Instagram
Anyone else feel like 2020 been testing them lately or is that just me!? 🤨. 🤓2032 is gonna be my year. Just you wait.. - Jokes aside; If you want 2020 to be your year, Don’t sit on the couch and wait for it. Go out & make a change. Smile more. Be excited. Do new things. Unfollow negative people on social media. Post the swimsuit pic. Workout. Go to bed early. Wake up early. Show more gratitude. Ignore the haters. Practice self care. - Don’t settle for basic baby, Extraordinary is where it’s at. . . . . DM for coaching inquiries @cnc.apparel || code: presleykp @1upnutrition || code: presleykp @ninelineapparel || code: presleykp @herbstrong || code: presley15 @warriorflask || code: presleykp
She was also accused of sharing a photo of herself in a fire truck taken at an accident scene, but Ms Pritchard insists the picture was actually taken during a training session.
She also clashed with managers after she began selling T-shirts with the slogan "Firefight like a girl" and received an official letter claiming her social media accounts had violated two staff policies. She was also told she had to delete fire department-related content or lose her job.
Ms Pritchard refused and was stood down in August 2019 after taking five weeks of leave after undergoing surgery.
In her complaint, Ms Pritchard claims she was unfairly targeted because of her gender and that make colleagues who posted similar workout pictures weren't reprimanded.
View this post on Instagram
Everything happens on a mental level before it manifests on a physical level. This is why it’s so important to get your mindset right. You have to believe in yourself no matter what the external circumstances are; No matter who tells you that you can’t, No matter who laughs at you or tells you pretty girls aren’t meant for this job. . Fear is a waste of creative energy. Each time you let lies in & doubt yourself, you block yourself from opportunities that could change your life. Let them talk. Let them laugh. Let them doubt. We give too many people the power to lower our vibrations. Stand true to your own frequency. Your mind is a weapon. KEEP IT LOADED. - Shirt @ninelineapparel || code: Presleykp Hair @tcstyling 📷 @jmkphotomt . . . . . . . #thinredline #firefighter #femalefirefighter #medic #paramedic #womeninuniform #relentlesslypatriotic #ninelineapparel #instadaily #2020 #newyear #blessed #tbt #2020 #photooftheday #instagoodmyphoto
She is now seeking compensation for lost wages, time and emotional stress and claims the situation caused her to seek medical treatment, Fox News reports.
"Several male employees in the department have photos of themselves in uniforms and turnouts in front of fire trucks and at the department on their social media accounts," Ms Pritchard's complaint reads.
"Importantly, Evergreen Fire Department does not have a social media policy and never has.
"I was directly targeted due to how I looked in my gym attire at a public gym."
Evergreen Fire Rescue chief Craig Williams told AP in a statement all complaints were taken seriously.
View this post on Instagram
When someone comes looking for the old you, pulling old triggers, but cannot find you - that’s GROWTH 🌳 The glow-up has been so real this past month just doing what I love with the most supportive people around me ✨💕 Keep an eye out for these pink sparkly @cnc.apparel leggings dropping on Black Friday 🤩 They’re compressive, yet stretchy and squat proof! Plus they shimmer in the light 💁🏻♀️ #basicsorrynotsorry || code: PRESLEYKP saves you on their clothes (and they give back to our military and vets)💕 HAPPY HUMP DAY y’all 🐪 . . . . . . . . . DM for coaching inquiries @1upnutrition || code: presleykp @ninelineapparel || code: presleykp @herbstrong || code: presley15 @warriorflask || code: presleykp @freskincare || code: Presley #peach #bootygainz #sparkles #pink #bootyworkouts #glowup #growth #unicorn #onlinecoach #fitnesscoach #2020 #goals #newsyearsresolution #basic #fitnessmodel #military #humpday #cncapparel #curves #curvesncombatboots
"While the complainant never made or reported any allegations to the district while she was employed, the district hired an independent investigator to complete an investigation concerning the validly of the complaints," the statement reads.
"After a thorough investigation, no evidence was found to support any of the complainant's allegations."
A state investigation is now under way, and the matter could end up in court if the dispute is not resolved.
In an interview with VICE, Ms Pritchard said she had gone public to call out the double standards she had encountered at work.
"It's just really, really hypocritical," she told the publication.
"It just sucks because you see firefighters out here with these sexy firefighter calendars, and if females did that … everyone would call them sluts and whores.
View this post on Instagram
When life puts you in tough situations, don’t say “Why Me,” say “TRY ME” 😈 . - - Had such a blast doing this @ninelineapparel shoot with the extremely talented and amazing @jmkphotomt at one of our local departments 🚒! 👩🏻🚒 Shirts and shift bags plus thin redline patches are all Nineline. My discount code is PRESLEYKP if you wanna get yourself some badass gear! - 👊🏼 HAPPY FRIDAY EVERYONE! Tag a friend below who needs these badass bags or tops! . . . . . . #firefighters #firefighter #fire #femalefirefighter #feuerwehr #firefighting #brotherhood #firedepartment #firetruck #bomberos #firefighterposts #womeninuniform #rescue #ems #firedept #fireservice #firerescue #firefighterlife #thinredline #firebrigade #pompier #paramedic #nineline #ninelineapparel #veteranowned
"But it's OK for guys, just like how it was OK for every guy in my department to have photos of themselves at training."
However, it's not the first time a female employee has been targeted over their social media use.
Last year, it was revealed an Instagram star and police officer known as Germany's "hottest cop" was back at work after receiving an official warning over her bikini photos.
Adrienne Koleszar, a police officer from Dresden, has managed to amass a 653,000-strong following on social media in recent years after being named "the most beautiful policewoman in Germany" in 2016.
Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of the 34-year-old in bikinis and workout gear as well as snaps of her enjoying exotic locations all over the world.
View this post on Instagram
One person - two different sides. Life is more than just living the fitness lifestyle 💪🏼 AND more than just work 👮🏼♀️. Keep always your balance 🙏🏼 | Zwei Frauen, ein und dieselbe Person. Wie sehe ich mich, wie seht ihr mich? Ich brenne 🔥 seit mehr als 15 Jahren für den Sport, genauer fürs Krafttraining. Und vor mehr als 8 Jahren habe ich entschieden, mich beruflich zu verändern, quasi was zu wagen und mein Diplom, die schicken Kostüme, das warme Büro 👩🏼💻 und die zahlreichen Akten 🗂gegen ein erneutes Studium 📚, Uniform 👮🏼♀️, Waffe 🔫, Dienstsport 🏃🏼♀️💨, Selbstverteidigung und neues Selbstbewusstsein zu tauschen. Zwischen der Entscheidung mit dem Sport anzufangen bzw. einen neuen Beruf zu erlernen und dem HEUTE gab es unglaublich viele Hürden zu überwinden. Ich habe mich in dieser Zeit verändert, optisch wie auch mental. Heute bin ich stolz auf das, was ich geschaffen habe, stolz darauf, immer am Ball geblieben zu sein und WAHNSINNIG stolz, Vorbild für viele Frauen und Mädchen ❤ zu sein. Habt den Mut, neue Wege zu gehen - seid selbstbewusst und stark. Leben heißt Veränderung 🙏🏼. #keeponmoving
But in late 2018, she was told by bosses she had to choose between police work or the glamorous life of an Instagram model, with senior staff unhappy with her frequent sexy bikini shots.