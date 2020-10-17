Firey want to know about your swimming pools, dams and tanks

STATIC WATER REGISTER: Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore Station Commander Ian Grimwood (on right with Leading Firefighter Adam Cormick) is urging Lismore residents to register their static water supply such a dam, water tank or swimming pool ahead of the coming bushfire season. Photo: Alison Paterson

FIREFIGHTERS want you register your swimming pool, water tank or dam with the Static Water Supply (SWS) program then as this water supply could saves lives during a bushfire.

But Fire & Rescue NSW (FRNSW) assure residents they would only use this water as a last resort.

FRNSW Lismore Station Commander, Ian Grimwood AFSM, said the register allowing them to be informed about static water supplies to use during emergencies could mean the difference between life and death.

“With the bushfire season approaching, it is a good opportunity to remind residents living in high bushfire risk areas to identify where their pool, tank or dam is as part of the Static Water Supply program,” he said.

“During a bushfire, the backyard pool can provide an ideal emergency water supply for firefighters to protect your home and possessions.:

SC Grimwood said the register will benefit the entire community including the first responders who work to ensure everyone’s safety.-

“By signing up to the Static Water Supply program, you’re helping firefighters locate these vital firefighting resources when they need it most – during bushfires,” he said.

“Your pool will only be used as a last resource.”

SC Grimwood said with the bushfire season approaching, the program was an important part of bushfire preparations.

“After signing up, residents will be given a free SWS sign to display prominently on their letterbox so that it’s clearly visible to firefighters from the road,” he said.

“And don’t forget to download and complete a Bushfire Survival Plan, which will help you and your family make important decisions before the fire season starts.”

Lismore Fire Station can be contacted on 6621 5660.

To download a Bushfire Survival Plan click here.