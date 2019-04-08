Fireys open for business

ALL WELCOME: Tyson King, Cyndell Bowe and Aaron Hodgson from Banora Point Fire and Rescue.

AUSTRALIA'S busiest fire service will take a break for just one day next month to engage with the community during its annual open day.

Fire and Rescue NSW will hold the open day on May 18 and is inviting the community to come talk about fire safety, home safety plans, smoke alarm advice and more.

Banora Point Fire and Rescue firefighter Jamie Bowe said a number of demonstrations would be on offer for both children and adults.

"We're Australia's busiest fire and rescue service and this is the one day of the year that everyone can come down and check out the equipment we use, and talk to any of our fireys about what we do,” Mr Bowe said.

"We also highlight our capabilities, a lot of people think we only put our fires but there's more to it than that.

"It's also really good engaging with everyone in our community to let them know who we are.”

Mr Bowe said fire trucks and other equipment will be opened up for visitors to look through, while kids can also have a go at using a fire hose.

He also urged residents to check their smoke alarms while changing their clocks back for daylight savings this weekend.

The Fire and Rescue Open Day will be held on Saturday, May 18 between 10am-2pm and will be run simultaneously with open days at Fire and Rescue Tweed Heads, Kingscliff and Murwillumbah.