Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fireys rescue possum-friendly dog

by Hugh Green
12th Jul 2019 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A possum-friendly dog has been rescued after Acacia Ridge firemen saved the day in early hours of the morning.

Acacia Ridge QFES rescued Axel the dog after he found stuck in a large mango tree. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services
Acacia Ridge QFES rescued Axel the dog after he found stuck in a large mango tree. Picture: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

The Acacia Ridge B Shift Crew were called to action at 4.50am this morning after a small dog named Axel found himself trapped in a large mango tree on Hodel Street.

The firemen used an extension ladder, as well as luring Axel down with some 'Scooby Snacks' to complete the rescue, which lasted roughly fifteen minutes.

A few cuts and scrapes due to rough bark were the only injuries seen on Axel.

While it may seem unlikely for a dog, rather than their feline foes to be climbing trees, the owner insisted that Axel does this quite often.

Possums seem to be the incentive for the adventurous canine, and the possum involved on this particular morning was said to be unharmed, although a little shaken up.

More Stories

editors picks firefighters pets rescue mission

Top Stories

    Splendour In The Grass re-sale terms under investigation

    premium_icon Splendour In The Grass re-sale terms under investigation

    Music Splendour In The Grass’ tight-fisted hold on its event tickets that prevents them being on-sold privately is under investigation

    MP’s fury at nursing home fiasco

    premium_icon MP’s fury at nursing home fiasco

    News Furious Gold Coast MP Meaghan Scanlon slams nursing home fiasco

    Accommodation giant slams council over short-term rentals

    premium_icon Accommodation giant slams council over short-term rentals

    Council News "Council is acting prematurely by imposing restrictive regulations”

    Recent history against 'Gulls ahead of rivalry match

    premium_icon Recent history against 'Gulls ahead of rivalry match

    Rugby League Tweed going into grudge match as major underdogs