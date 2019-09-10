Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a backyard fire roasting a pig on a spit.
Fireys shut down pig spit fire during ban

by Elyse Heyn
10th Sep 2019 10:20 AM
MONDAY night dinner plans were brought to a halt for one family as Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a backyard fire yesterday afternoon.

Fireys were called to Glass House Cct, Kallangur, at 2.05pm to find a pig on a spit cooking in the backyard of a property with reports that ashes were starting to spread.

The fire was extinguished by the owners of the property and no further action was taken by the fire department.

A QFES spokesman said, "it's not everyday we respond to something like that".

A total fire ban is still in place for the Moreton Bay Region until midnight, September 15.

