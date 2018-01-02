Firies called after Kombi van explodes into flames

A Kombi on fire at the Caltex servo at Chinderah this morning.

EMERGENCY SERVICES were called to the Caltex Service station at Chinderah this morning after a Kombi van caught fire in the parking lot of the Pacific Hwy servo.

Photos posted on social media show flames billowing into the sky on the far side of the parking lot at the new service station, located on the northbound lanes of the Pacific Hwy at Chinderah.

A NSW Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said two units from the Kingscliff and Tweed Heads stations, as well as the Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade, had responded to a call for help around 8.52am (NSW).

"The crews arrived to find the vehicle well alight,” the spokesman said.

The fire was extinguished by 9.28am with absorbent used to soak up the surrounding fuel spill.