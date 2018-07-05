Firies climb for charity

Banora fire-fighters Cyndell McBlain, Jamie Bowe, Rob Dascoli, Jason Williams and Paul Wills are climbing the Sydney Eye for charity in October.

BANORA Point firefighters will climb 98 flights of stairs in a race against the clock to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease research.

Firefighter Jamie Bowe said six members of the Banora Point Fire and Rescue team would climb 1504 stairs of the Sydney Tower Eye in October, with 600 other firefighters.

All of the firefighters will wear full structural fire-fighting gear with a breathing apparatus, weighing around 20kg in total.

Funds raised by the event will directly support vital MND research at Macquarie University Research Centre.

Mr Bowe said the team was "absolutely pumped” and had been climbing the Kirra Hill stairs to train for the event.

"We can't wait to do it, it's a pretty big challenge,” he said.

"Climbing 98 floors isn't too difficult but when you're wearing all that gear it can be quite a challenge.

"But it will be nothing compared to the challenge people suffering Motor Neurone Disease go through.”

Mr Bowe said the Banora Point team had aimed to raise $1500, but had already hit the target and wwas now aiming for $5000. To donate, visit the Banora Point FRNSW Facebook page.