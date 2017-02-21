Firies get new right to fight across the border

NEW South Wales and Queensland firefighters can now battle blazes on either side of the border without the need to get special approval.

Officers from one side of the border previously had to call for help and have executive approval given before crews could be tasked, losing valuable time.

But the recent Queensland-NSW Cross-Border Memorandum of Understanding, signed late last month, meant calls could now be made and crews sent to a job immediately.

Firefighters from both states recently joined senior officers at border markers overlooking Duranbah Beach to sign the agreements and make the aid-alliance official.

Tweed Heads Station Officer Mark Johnson said earlier this week the change would also help in situations where crews were being unnecessarily sent to jobs.

"Take for example we had an incident on the motorway and, because of confusion as to which side of the border the crash had occurred, crews from Queensland and NSW would both be tasked with the same job,” Mr Johnson said.

"So we would come from the south and they would come from the north.”

Under the new arrangement, only one crew would be sent in the same situation.