First aid attention for the Pottsville shed

FIRST AID: Richmond MP Justine Elliot (centre) visited the Pottsville and District Men's Shed last week to announce first aid funding. Nikki Todd

MEMBERS of the Pottsville and District Men's Shed can breathe a bit easier thanks to federal funding allowing for the purchase of a new defibrillator, first aid kit and training.

The $2500 funding boost was announced by Richmond MP Justine Elliot last week, with dozens of members in attendance to express their gratitude.

PDMS president Michael Ryan said the funding was a basic requirementof sheds across the country, given the mature age of most of their members.

"It is something the shed needs, it is a basic requirement of shed's these days, a defibrillator and the first aid training,” Mr Ryan said.

He said since the shed had opened at its new residence at Black Rocks Sports Fields, membership had doubled to 61 members, with a few more currently being processed.

"It is what we expected when we moved down here that our membership would grow, and it certainly has,” he said.

"Every week we get two or three gentlemen who come down and have a look and some join and some don't.

"That is just what the Men's Shed movement is about, getting men to network and socialise within a workshop situation, so they can do things with their hands.”

Despite fears they would disturb the local koala population, members have reported seeing at least two koalas in the area in recent weeks.

The PDMS was last year granted a temporary licence by the Tweed Shire Council to operate their shed at Black Rocks for a period of five years.