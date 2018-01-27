First date turns to disaster after near drowning

SAVED: Liam Towner and Emily McClymont are urging people to swim between the flags after nearly drowning at Dreamtime Beach .

WHAT started as a romantic dip in the ocean on a teenage couple's first date turned into a nightmare when the pair were caught in a rip and almost drowned.

Returning to Fingal Head on Wednesday to thank surf lifesavers, the Queensland pair were urging others to be vigilant and always swim between the flags.

Jimboomba resident Liam Towner, 19, had decided to take 18-year-old Emily McClymont from Ormeau to Dreamtime Beach, Fingal Head, for their first date on Thursday last week when the pair got caught in a dangerous rip that left them fighting for their lives.

While Fingal Head Beach is patrolled, three people have died in treacherous water around the headland since 2015.

Liam and Emily had been thigh-deep in rough water at the unpatrolled Dreamtime Beach when they got caught in a rip and were quickly separated.

"We were probably about thigh-deep, sitting around the rocks, when one big wave came, but we were fine,” Liam said.

"Straight after that another wave came and hit us. We were probably then chest-deep and it dragged us out so quick.

"As soon as I knew we got dragged out, I said to Em that no matter what happens make sure you stay afloat.

"I couldn't do much to get to the rocks - I was struggling to push (Emily) to the rocks. I got pushed out 10m further than she did.”

While Emily managed to cling to the rocks before getting pushed back to shore by another wave, Liam was sent in the opposite direction, getting dragged underneath the water by the strong current, which pushed him around the headland to Fingal Head Beach.

"I didn't even know what was happening, I thought that is just what happens at the beach. But as soon as Liam started panicking, I started panicking,” Emily said.

"We didn't have any intent of going fully in, we were just mucking round.”

Liam was caught in the rip for 15-20 minutes fighting for his life.

"When I was around that cliff edge, I was being thrown around the rocks and dunked underneath,” said Liam, adding he thought he was going to die.

"The waves were so big, I couldn't stay up. At least five or six times after I got dunked, I probably had a second of air left before I could get up to breathe.

"I was so close to passing out every single time.

"I eventually had to realise I wasn't getting out of it. I didn't pull the pin, but I started to say goodbye to my family because I thought there was no way I was getting out of this.

"I couldn't feel my arms or legs by the end of it.”

BIG THANKS: Near-drowning survivors Liam Towner and Emily McClymont return to Fingal to thank surf lifesavers Koah Bolton-Hardy and Grace Hamilton. Scott Powick

Eventually Liam was pushed out of the rip and the current brought him closer to shore, where he was rescued by the lifeguards on duty at Fingal Head Beach.

Liam urged people to swim between the red and yellow flags because the conditions could change so rapidly.

"Everyone says to swim parallel but I couldn't even swim. I couldn't get above water because I was getting smacked so much,” he said.

"The fact that we weren't even swimming is the scary bit. As teenagers, you don't realise and you can just do it without even thinking, but Mother Nature is pretty unforgiving.”

Liam said he was still struggling mentally with the experience.

"I'm reliving it, reliving that feeling,” Liam said.

"I honestly thought (Emily) was dead. I'm a pretty fit person. I was 99per cent certain she had died.

"There were so many emotions - losing my family, dying, what my family would feel like after I had passed and everything that I would affect when I go, and Emily passing away because of me.

"I'll be swimming between the flags now, that's for sure. I'll definitely be going back in (the water) again because I don't want anything to hold me back. I've been given a second chance.

The pair, who have since been on a second date to the cinema, were treated for minor cuts and bruises by paramedics on the scene before Liam was transferred to Tweed Hospital for further assessment.

Both teenagers said they were thankful for those who assisted in the rescue, including a woman named Karen who helped reassure Liam everything was OK.

"I was in all sorts of emotions, mentally and physically, and (Karen) just held my hand,” Liam said.

"I was dehydrated and she gave me some water, she put a hat on me and gave me her towel. I didn't know her from a bar of soap but I would love to thank her.”